Forest City man pleads not guilty to seven drug felonies

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of dealing a variety of drugs is pleading not guilty.

Draven Ray Monson, 20 of Forest City, is charged with possession with intent to distribute LSD, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA (molly), manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to manufacture marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Law enforcement says it searched Monson’s home on March 30 and found several different kind of illegal drugs, a large tote being used to grow mushrooms, and an AR-15 style rifle.

Monson is now scheduled to stand trial beginning July 21.