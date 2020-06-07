Forest City man pleads not guilty to meth, pot crimes

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to meth and pot charges.

Adam Willis Purchase, 32 of Forest City, is accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and using an invalid drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement says Purchase was pulled over on April 18 for not having a valid driver’s license and allegedly admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle. Authorities say a search of the vehicle found 7.6 grams of methamphetamine hidden behind the center console and small baggie of marijuana under the driver’s seat.

Purchase’s trial is set to start on October 21.