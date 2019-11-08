Forest City man pleads not guilty to drug and gun crimes

GARNER, Iowa – A Forest City man is pleading not guilty to drug and gun charges after being pulled over for speeding.
Tyson Terrell Reed, 21, is charged with carrying weapons, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
He was arrested around 2:15 am on October 20 after a traffic stop on US Highway 69. The arresting officer says Reed had trouble finding his proof of insurance and registration and as Reed began rummaging through the back seat, the officer says a handgun became visible.
After Reed and a passenger were detained, the officer says he noticed the barrel of the handgun had been filed down to where he could not find the make, model, or serial number. Investigators say a further search of the vehicle found a scale, rolling papers, a container of marijuana, and a pill capsule with the number 215 on it.
Reed’s trial is set to begin on January 22, 2020 in Hancock County District Court.
