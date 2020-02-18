Clear

Forest City man pleads guilty to rifle threat

Joshua Winders
Three men says he threatened to 'spray' their vehicle.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 1:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of pointing a rifle a three people and then firing into the ground has pleaded guilty.

Joshua Kelly Winders, 41 of Forest City, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. His sentencing is scheduled for March 31 in Hancock County District Court.

Law enforcement says when three men from Fertile went to Winders’ home on December 5, 2019, two of the men went inside while the third waited in their vehicle. Winders was accused of pointing a .22 rifle at the two men, following them outside, then firing several shots into the ground while yelling at the men to get off his property.

The three men told investigators Winders threatened to “spray” their vehicle if they didn’t leave.

Both charges in this case are class “D” felonies in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Sunny skies and dangerous cold return
