Forest City man pleads guilty to meth crime

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached on a Winnebago County drug arrest.

Adam Willis Purchase, 32 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. His sentencing is set for December 15.

Purchase was pulled over for not having a valid driver’s license on April 18 and law enforcement says he admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle. Court documents state a search found a small baggie of pot under the driver’s seat and 7.6 grams of meth hidden behind the center console.

As part of the plea deal, charges of possession of marijuana and use of an invalid drug tax stamp will be dismissed.