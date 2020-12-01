Forest City man pleads guilty to marijuana and mushrooms

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading guilty to charges involving marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Jamaar Crayton, 33 of Forest City, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and one count of possession with intent to deliver psilocybin.

Authorities say Crayton was stopped on January 14 while driving in Forest City and a search of his vehicle found five packages of psilocybin mushrooms and pounds of marijuana separated into individual packages. Court documents state a search of Crayton’s home on April 9 found dozens of individual plastic baggies containing marijuana.

A sentencing hearing is set for February 9.