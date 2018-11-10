NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A violent confrontation over fishing poles produces a guilty plea.
Steven Duane Strand, 68 of Forest City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of assault and assault on a peace officer.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Strand stole some fishing poles from a home in Fertile on June 29, punching a man who live there.
Strand is also accused of resisting arrest when deputies arrived.
He is due to be sentenced on December 3.
Related Content
- Forest City man pleads guilty to assaults
- Forest City man pleads not guilty to Worth County crimes
- Forest City man pleads guilty to domestic abuse charge
- Minnesota man pleads guilty in Osage assault
- Homeless man pleads guilty to Rochester assault
- Rochester man pleads guilty to domestic assault
- Minnesota men plead not guilty to Forest City drug crimes
- Minnesota men plead guilty to Forest City drug crimes
- Mason City man pleads guilty to trespass
- Forest City man to stand trial for burglary and assault
Scroll for more content...