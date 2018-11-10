Forest City man pleads guilty to assaults

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A violent confrontation over fishing poles produces a guilty plea.

Steven Duane Strand, 68 of Forest City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of assault and assault on a peace officer.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Strand stole some fishing poles from a home in Fertile on June 29, punching a man who live there.

Strand is also accused of resisting arrest when deputies arrived.

He is due to be sentenced on December 3.