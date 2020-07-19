Forest City man is sentenced for unemployment fraud

GARNER, Iowa – Unemployment fraud results in probation and a big bill for a North Iowa man.

Kevin Leroy Berg, 42 of Forest City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree fraudulent practice in Hancock County District Court. Law enforcement says Berg got 33 weeks of unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve between February 2017 and July 2019.

Berg has been sentenced to three to five years of probation and ordered to pay $11,590.85 in restitution. He received a deferred judgment which means if Berg fulfills all the conditions of his sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.