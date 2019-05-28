Clear
Forest City man going to prison for dealing meth

Jordan Meier Jordan Meier

Arrested after March traffic stop in Klemme.

Posted: May 28, 2019 2:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A North Iowa man is going to prison for dealing meth.

Jordan Lee Meier, 20 of Forest City, was sentenced Tuesday to up to 25 years behind bars and must serve at least four years before being considered for parole. He must also pay a $5,000 fine.

Meier was charged in April with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was arrested after a March 22 traffic stop in Klemme where law enforcement says Meier was found with three grams of meth and drug packaging materials. Authorities say further investigation uncovered additional evidence that Meier was involved in the distribution of meth in Hancock County between March 10 and when he was stopped on the 22nd.

Meier pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

