Forest City man going to prison for beating a woman

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of beating a woman and holding her captive for an hour agrees to a plea deal.

Brandon O’Dell Riley, 37 of Forest City, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault and a charged of false imprisonment was dropped. Authorities say he pushed a woman to the ground on June 12, punched her repeatedly in the face, and then wouldn’t let her leave or contact law enforcement.

Riley has been sentenced to one to five years in prison, with credit for time served.