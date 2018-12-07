Clear

Forest City man gets probation for fighting over fishing poles

Steven Strand Steven Strand

Worth County deputies say he resisted arrest.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Starting a fight over fishing poles results in probation for a Forest City man.

Steven Duane Strand, 68, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and assault on a peace officer. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Strand stole some fishing poles from a home in Fertile on June 29, punched a man who lived there, then resisted arrest when deputies arrived on scene.

Strand has been sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $630 in fines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Image

Mason City: Missing Girl Found

Image

Protect yourself from burglaries

Image

Walleye Tank

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 weather Forecast

Image

New Grocery Store to Open

Image

CO2 Race Cars

Community Events