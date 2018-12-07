Forest City man gets probation for fighting over fishing poles

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Starting a fight over fishing poles results in probation for a Forest City man.
Steven Duane Strand, 68, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and assault on a peace officer. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Strand stole some fishing poles from a home in Fertile on June 29, punched a man who lived there, then resisted arrest when deputies arrived on scene.
Strand has been sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $630 in fines.
