Forest City man gets probation for fighting over fishing poles

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Starting a fight over fishing poles results in probation for a Forest City man.

Steven Duane Strand, 68, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and assault on a peace officer. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Strand stole some fishing poles from a home in Fertile on June 29, punched a man who lived there, then resisted arrest when deputies arrived on scene.

Strand has been sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $630 in fines.