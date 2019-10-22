Forest City man gets probation after authorities find 10 pounds of marijuana

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The discovery of 10 pounds of marijuana results in probation for a North Iowa man.

Orlando Cabrera Baez, 21 of Forest City, was sentenced Tuesday to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Investigators say Cabrera Baez hid the marijuana in a Forest City apartment complex, where it was found during a search in May 2018. That led to a search of Cabrera Baez’ home, where law enforcement says it found more marijuana, a large amount of cash, and drug-related items. Cabrera Baez was eventually arrested in December 2018.