Forest City man gets jail time for spanking a child

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man gets jail time for spanking a three-year-old child.

Joshua Dean DeBower, 26 of Forest City, pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment after the child was found to have bruising and scratches on her bottom. He’s been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

DeBower was sentenced to five days in jail after being arrested for methamphetamine possession in Clear Lake in July 2018.