Forest City man gets deferred judgment for marijuana and mushrooms

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Probation is given to a Winnebago County man for marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Jamaar Crayton, 33 of Forest City, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and $1,500 in civil penalties for pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and one count of possession with intent to deliver psilocybin.

Law enforcement says five packages of psilocybin mushrooms and pounds of marijuana separated into individual packages were found in Crayton’s vehicle after a traffic stop in Forest City on January 14, 2020. Investigators say dozens of individual plastic baggies containing marijuana were then found after a search of Crayton’s home on April 9, 2020.

Crayton has received a deferred judgment, meaning these convictions will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.