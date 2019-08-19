Clear

Forest City man charged with selling meth

Arrested after August search of his home.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is accused of being a drug dealer.

Rusty Shane Rogers, 30 of Forest City, was charged Monday with a controlled substance violation, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and possession of marijuana-2nd offense. Law enforcement searched Rogers home on August 10 and say they found numerous glass pipes commonly used for smoking marijuana and methamphetamine, snort tubes, Dab pen cartridges, plastic baggies, two digital scales, a red straw with a meth-like substance inside, and a jar of a green leafy substance on the dining room table.

Investigators say they then got a search warrant for Rogers’ cell phone and found messages indicating Rogers was selling meth.

