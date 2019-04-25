Clear
Forest City man charged with assaulting his next door neighbor

James Vaden James Vaden

Arrested Wednesday evening.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Forest City man is accused of attacking his next door neighbor.

James Daniel Vaden, 33, was arrested Wednesday evening after law enforcement was called to the 100 block of Wilson Way in Forest City. A woman told authorities that Vaden, who lived next door, entered their home and assaulted her husband, then went back to his home.

Vaden was taken into custody and court documents state that as he was driven to the Winnebago County Jail, Vaden kicked out the rear passenger and driver’s side windows in the squad car.

He is charged with 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

