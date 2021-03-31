Forest City man arrested for seven drug felonies

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man is facing seven felonies after authorities say a search turned up a variety of illegal narcotics.

Draven Ray Monson, 20 of Forest City, is accused of seven controlled substance violations. Law enforcement says it searched Monson’s home in the 100 block of College Drive in Forest City on March 30. Investigators say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, MDMA (also known as “molly”), three hits of LSD, “shroom” brownies, a large tote being used to grow mushrooms, and an AR-15 style rifle.

Monson has been booked into the Winnebago County Jail on $90,000 bond.