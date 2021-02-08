Forest City man arrested for September burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man has been arrested for a September burglary.

Andrew Jon Sterrenberg, 35 of Forest City, is charged with 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary.

Law enforcement says they were contacted on September 30, 2020, by someone living at a home in the 200 block of N 9th Street in Forest City. The person said they had left the home on September 29 and returned the next day to find the door unlocked and the house in “total disarray,” with garbage and other items everywhere. The person said about $2,000 in personal property was missing.

Two items were found at the home that did not belong to the victim, a 10 inch chef’s knife and a flashlight. Those items and a metal box that had been opened were sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab and authorities say Andrew Sterrenberg’s fingerprints were found on the flashlight.

According to court records, Sterrenberg told investigators he had never been in the home and had no idea why his fingerprints would be there.