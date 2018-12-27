Clear
Forest City man arrested after discovery of 10 pounds of marijuana

Accused of hiding the drug in an apartment complex.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 7:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man has been arrested after an investigation that law enforcement says turned up 10 pounds of marijuana.

Orlando Cabrera Baez, 31 of Forest City, is charged with a controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Authorities say a search in May found about 10 pounds of pot that Cabrera Baez had hidden in a Forest City apartment complex, as well as materials used for the distribution of narcotics.

The investigation eventually led to a search of Cabrera Baez’ home in September, where law enforcement says it found additional marijuana, a large sum of cash, a scale, and other drug-related items.

Charges were filed against Cabrera Baez on December 9 and he was arrested in Forest city on December 18.

