Forest City man arrested after discovery of 10 pounds of marijuana

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man has been arrested after an investigation that law enforcement says turned up 10 pounds of marijuana.
Orlando Cabrera Baez, 31 of Forest City, is charged with a controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Authorities say a search in May found about 10 pounds of pot that Cabrera Baez had hidden in a Forest City apartment complex, as well as materials used for the distribution of narcotics.
The investigation eventually led to a search of Cabrera Baez’ home in September, where law enforcement says it found additional marijuana, a large sum of cash, a scale, and other drug-related items.
Charges were filed against Cabrera Baez on December 9 and he was arrested in Forest city on December 18.
