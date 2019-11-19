Forest City man accused of threatening to kill 2 deputies, breaking body camera

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A Forest City man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke a deputy’s body camera and later threatened to kill two deputies.

Michael Schenker, 24, has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts/bodily injury in relation to an alleged incident Nov. 8.

Schenker had a warrant for his arrest out of Cerro Gordo County and allegedly lied about his identity when approached by deputies, according to court documents.

When attempting to put Schenker under arrest, he resisted and was Tased.

During the altercation, which occurred near the dumpsters at Casey’s on Highway 169, Schenker allegedly broke the deputy’s body camera and injured his knee.

Once at the Winnebago County Jail, Schenker allegedly threatened to kill two deputies.