Forest City man accused of threatening three men with a rifle

Joshua Winders
Joshua Winders

Allegedly said he would 'spray' their truck if they didn't leave.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 7:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly threatening three people with a rifle.

Joshua Kelly Winders, 41 of Forest City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, three men from Fertile went to Winders’ home in the 2000 block of River Road at around 4:47 pm Thursday. Two of the men were allowed inside while the third waited in their vehicle.

Law enforcement says Winders grabbed a .22 rifle and pointed it at the two men inside his home, then followed them outside and fired multiple shots into the ground while yelling at the men to get off his property. Court documents state that Winders threatened to “spray” their vehicle if they didn’t leave.

The men drove away and called 911, saying they were in fear for their safety. Winders was later arrested.

