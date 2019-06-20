Clear

Forest City man accused of punching woman, false imprisonment

Brandon Riley, 37, is facing charges of felony domestic abuse and false imprisonment in relation to an alleged incident June 12.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:37 AM

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A Forest City man is facing multiple charges for allegedly punching a woman in the face and not letting her leave or call law enforcement.

Authorities said the victim was pushed to the ground and punched in the face 2-3 times. That resulted in a cut under the left eye and black/blue eye.

The alleged incident happened around 12 p.m., and the victim wasn’t able to leave the or call enforcement for more than an hour.

Riley allegedly fled the residence before law enforcement arrived.

Community Events