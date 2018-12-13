Forest City man accused of dealing pot

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to dealing marijuana.
Braylin Martez Blocton, 22 of Forest City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He was charged on November 7 after law enforcement searched his apartment on S 4th Street. Court documents state that 42 grams of pot, a scale, and a large amount of cash was found in a large safe.
Blocton has waived his right to speedy trial and his is now scheduled to start on February 27.
