Forest City man accused of dealing pot

Braylin Blocton Braylin Blocton

Arrested after search of his apartment in November.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 7:47 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 8:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to dealing marijuana.

Braylin Martez Blocton, 22 of Forest City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He was charged on November 7 after law enforcement searched his apartment on S 4th Street. Court documents state that 42 grams of pot, a scale, and a large amount of cash was found in a large safe.

Blocton has waived his right to speedy trial and his is now scheduled to start on February 27.

