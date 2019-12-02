Forest City lights up their Christmas tree

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Christmas has come to Forest City! On Monday evening, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce had Buddy the Elf throw the switch and turn on the lights on the Christmas tree.

Before the magical moment, the Chamber held a get together in their offices with cookies and refreshments. Of course, the celebration wouldn't be complete with out the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus. Kids were thrilled to be able to tell the man in red what they want for Christmas.

The lighting of the tree is a kind of start to the holiday season in Forest City. Their big holiday bash will take place on Saturday, December 14th. According to the chamber, there will be plenty to do, with smores, a free movie, and turkey bowling.