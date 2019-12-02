Clear

Forest City lights up their Christmas tree

Just after 5 o'clock, Buddy the Elf threw the switch and lit up the magnificent pine at the Winnebago County Courthouse square.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Christmas has come to Forest City!  On Monday evening, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce had Buddy the Elf throw the switch and turn on the lights on the Christmas tree.

Before the magical moment, the Chamber held a get together in their offices with cookies and refreshments.  Of course, the celebration wouldn't be complete with out the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus.  Kids were thrilled to be able to tell the man in red what they want for Christmas.

The lighting of the tree is a kind of start to the holiday season in Forest City.  Their big holiday bash will take place on Saturday, December 14th.  According to the chamber, there will be plenty to do, with smores, a free movie, and turkey bowling.

