Forest City launches new school apps

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa school district has launched its own free mobile app.

“Forest City CSD” can be downloaded for Apple iOS and Android phones and does not require a username or password.

“Our new Forest City CSD mobile app allows everyone in the community to stay up-to-date on the information that they want and need directly from their mobile device,” says Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “It works like a mobile website and allows one-click access to our school calendar, menus, handbooks, apps and programs the district uses and more.”

Forest City school district will also send announcements/push notifications like news and weather-related announcements to the general community through “Forest City CSD”.

In addition, the district launched a second app over the summer, called SchoolMessenger Communicate, to staff and currently-enrolled students and their parents/guardians. It will allow teachers to send classroom and or class-specific announcements and coaches and activity leaders to communicate with students and parents.

“Our former notification service, SchoolWay, decided to no longer offer their service as of June 30 so it put us in a position to determine the best way to move forward,” says Lehmann. “The SchoolMessenger solutions provide us with the ability to communicate student-affiliated messages as well as distribute messages to the general community. The Forest City CSD app brings it all together. We know that in order for families to get involved in school activities and functions they must first be informed of them.”

Key features of the new apps include:

● Ability to view the daily calendar of events. Events can also be added to a personal calendar on your device.

● The district will send community-related push notifications like no school days, activity cancellations/postponements and news.

● One-click access to breakfast and lunch menus, student handbooks and school building announcements.

● A staff directory. Click on a staff member and call or email them directly.

● Staff and currently-enrolled students and parents/guardians can launch the SchoolMessenger app.

● Check out what’s happening in the district’s social media sites —Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

● Link to the Livestream (KIOW service), Varsity Bound (scores app), Iowa Rapid Reporting (Anonymous Reporting app) and Infinite Campus.