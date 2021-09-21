Forest City housing development gets state tax credits

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two North Iowa projects are sharing in $29.8 million in tax incentives for workforce housing developments around the state.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) says it received 137 applications and awarded tax credits to 49 housing projects.

One of those is the Irish Hospital Housing Conversion in Forest City. IEDA says it’s getting $245,942 in tax credits to renovate the former Irish Hospital into eight multi-family housing units with one or two bedrooms. Units will feature modern finishes, high-quality appliances and fixtures, and in-unit washers/dryers. A new roof and windows will be part of the development.

A four-plex project on Union Street in St. Ansgar is getting $248,600 in tax credits and a multi-family housing development in Decorah will also receive $1 million in tax credits.

The Workforce Housing Tax Credit program provides tax benefits to developers to create new housing in Iowa communities. A Small Cities set aside is available to projects located in the 88 least-populated counties.