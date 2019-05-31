Clear
Forest City hotel pays over $100,000 for boy's head injuries

Parents filed a lawsuit in 2018.

Posted: May 31, 2019 3:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Forest City hotel is paying over $100,000 to the parents of a child injured at the hotel in 2017.

Kurt and Sarah Larson of New Hampton filed a lawsuit in January 2018 against The Lodge, seeking damages for injuries done to their then-seven-year-old son while staying at the hotel in August 2017. The Larsons say their son was playing with his siblings in a designated play area when the ball they were playing with went through a fence that was in poor condition. The Larsons say their son went through the fence and fell down a hill, crashing into a wall at a paved golf track.

According to court documents, the boy suffered severe head injuries which required expensive medical treatment. The Larsons say the fence and the hill was a known danger and the hotel did not take the necessary steps to prevent their son’s injury.

On May 17, the owners of The Lodge agreed to pay the Larsons $107,500 to settle the lawsuit.

