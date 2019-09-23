Clear

Forest City considering social hosting ordinance

If approved by the city council, the new ordinance would hold people who throw a party liable if a minor is consuming alcohol.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

FOREST CITY, Iowa - In an effort to combat underage drinking, Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery is proposing a social hosting ordinance for the city.

If it were made into a law, someone who throws a party could be fined if a minor is found drinking alcohol.  

Most of the residents we talked to said they were in favor of an ordinance like that.  Nearly a decade ago, Winnebago County passed a similar ordinance, and the Forest City police chief wants the city's ordinance to follow it closely.

The city will decide on the ordinance in their October 7th meeting.

The first day of fall will be a grand one.
