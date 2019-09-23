Forest City considering social hosting ordinance

FOREST CITY, Iowa - In an effort to combat underage drinking, Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery is proposing a social hosting ordinance for the city.

If it were made into a law, someone who throws a party could be fined if a minor is found drinking alcohol.

Most of the residents we talked to said they were in favor of an ordinance like that. Nearly a decade ago, Winnebago County passed a similar ordinance, and the Forest City police chief wants the city's ordinance to follow it closely.

The city will decide on the ordinance in their October 7th meeting.