Forest City considering social hosting ordinance

FOREST CITY, Iowa - In an effort to combat underage drinking, Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery is proposing a social hosting ordinance for the city.
If it were made into a law, someone who throws a party could be fined if a minor is found drinking alcohol.
Most of the residents we talked to said they were in favor of an ordinance like that. Nearly a decade ago, Winnebago County passed a similar ordinance, and the Forest City police chief wants the city's ordinance to follow it closely.
The city will decide on the ordinance in their October 7th meeting.
