Forest City cancels next two football games

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Forest City football team is off to its best start since 2014 with a 2-2 record.

The school district announced on Thursday, the team’s next two games have been canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing and testing.

The games impacted are the Sept. 25 matchup against West Marshall and the Oct. 2 game against Iowa Falls-Alden.

The Indians are fresh off a 28-27 victory over Clear Lake on Friday, where Reese Moore had four touchdowns for 187 yards.

Forest City is scheduled to conclude the regular season on Oct. 9 on the road at Hampton-Dumont-CAL.