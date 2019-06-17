Clear

Forest City Schools to begin updates and renovations in school buildings

Football/track field press box being replaced, installing new rooftop HVAC units on the high school and installing new preschool playground equipment are a few of the projects

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 1:23 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FOREST CITY, Iowa - With students officially out of school for summer break, a North Iowa district is getting some needed upgrades.

Crews at Forest City Community Schools are working on some renovation projects to the elementary, middle and high schools. The high school roof will be redone, as well as upgrading the press box at the football/track field and stadium, remodeling the high school commons by adding a concession stand "window", and new rooftop HVAC units, tuck point the middle and high school building, and adding a new preschool playground at the elementary school. The upgrades and renovations are expected to cost around $800,000.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says staying on top of their buildings' condition is key.

"The facilities at Forest City have been a prize of the community, and we get a lot of positive comments when people into our buildings and see the shape they're in for the age of them."

And they're looking to do more.

"We have things like continuing our roof rotations. We're going to look at the gym floor, the original gym floor. We actually had a piece come out of it a year ago during a game, so we're probably going to do redo our gym."

The district plans to have the renovations done by the time school resumes in August.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Showers coming back for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Image

Dog attack in Mason City

Community Events