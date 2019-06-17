Forest City Schools to begin updates and renovations in school buildings

FOREST CITY, Iowa - With students officially out of school for summer break, a North Iowa district is getting some needed upgrades.

Crews at Forest City Community Schools are working on some renovation projects to the elementary, middle and high schools. The high school roof will be redone, as well as upgrading the press box at the football/track field and stadium, remodeling the high school commons by adding a concession stand "window", and new rooftop HVAC units, tuck point the middle and high school building, and adding a new preschool playground at the elementary school. The upgrades and renovations are expected to cost around $800,000.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says staying on top of their buildings' condition is key.

"The facilities at Forest City have been a prize of the community, and we get a lot of positive comments when people into our buildings and see the shape they're in for the age of them."

And they're looking to do more.

"We have things like continuing our roof rotations. We're going to look at the gym floor, the original gym floor. We actually had a piece come out of it a year ago during a game, so we're probably going to do redo our gym."

The district plans to have the renovations done by the time school resumes in August.