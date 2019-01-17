Forest City Schools scheduling a pilot 'E-learning' day in February

FOREST CITY, Iowa - It's something a number of schools in Minnesota are doing, but in Iowa, it's relatively new.

They're called "E-learning Days", where instead of a traditional snow day, students will do assignments online or on paper, and have interaction with their teachers throughout the day, as if they were in the classroom.

And during the first snow day in February, Forest City students will be putting the idea to the test by participating in a pilot E-learning day where students will be able to work on assignments at home during a snow day, and being one of the first districts in the state to do it after Estherville Lincoln Central Community Schools.

When the district surveyed students last year, they found around 95% of students in the district have reliable internet at home, and took that into consideration when developing it locally. The district is allowing students two days to make up assignments from an E-learning day.

Kristi Feldman found out about this proposal through her daughter.

"I think she was excited for the opportunity."

And even she's intrigued by it herself.

"In today's society, I think we need to be trying different things. I feel that it's definitely worth a shot."

Mike Van Oort is the Technology Integration Director for the school district, and helped get the ball rolling for the trial day, as the district studied how districts like Albert Lea and Grand Meadow are utilizing the concept. He believes continuing learning even when class isn't in session could pay off down the road.

"It kind of takes the pressure off. If we got 7-10 snow days to make up, and we're trying to get finals in at the end of the year. We got a summer school program that those kids started, and then we also have our athletic calendars for the summer get started."

If given the opportunity to use an E-learning day, Feldman believes it can teach students the value of accountability.

"I think it would give them the motivation and determination to make sure they're doing it. Because they know...especially this time, it's gonna be a test, and so they're like 'if we don't do it, then we're not gonna see success for the future of it.'"

Depending on if the pilot day is successful this year, the district could implement three E-learning days in next year's school calendar.