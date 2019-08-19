Forest City Schools considering options after land purchase

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A North Iowa school district is looking to expand, but not through another building.

The Forest City School District is trying to decide what to do with the 17 acres of land next to the high school the school board recently approved the purchase of. Two proposals are being discussed: one option would be to add test plots for the school's FFA chapter to use, another is to install solar panels, which could save the district money on utility bills.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann refers to a nearby wind turbine that already saves 30-40% annually on utilities, thanks to a recommendation from an instructor and student many years ago. With that much in savings, it could also allow another teacher in the budget.

"A phenomenal decision made by the board in that point in time. We got a teacher that we can keep in our classroom on an annual basis because of those decisions, speaks volumes of what they did, and their proactiveness."

In addition, the acreage's location makes sense, as Lehmann adds that the opportunity for land coming up for sale near the school doesn't come very often.

"Before we even had our elementary building built a number of years ago, we used to have some test plots out here on the property. This might be something that we can bring back in a couple years and put test plots on this property. Something real close to get our kids to and from so they're not missing other class periods."

Per an agreement with the previous land owner, the property, which the district purchased for $80,000, will remain in CRP until 2021.

The purchase comes after the district announced they would be acquiring land across from the Boman Fine Arts Center, with an anonymous donor covering the cost, and will be maintained in conjunction with Waldorf University. So far, plans for that property have not yet been announced.