Forest City City Council say it's time for a new library

FOREST CITY, Iowa- The Forest City City Council said Monday that it is time for a new library but they won’t be moving too far. The

The council voted to renovate the old Forest City Foods building right next door and use that for the new location.

Krista Cosgriff said the current location is just running out of room. They average around 30 meetings a month and would likely have more if they had the space.

“We have a maximum of around 30 kids at our meetings,” she said. “We had a meeting once where there was 100 kids here and they were spread out all over the place, sitting on the floors, trying to do the program.”

City Administrator Bar Smith explained they haven’t made any decisions on what they will do with the old building once construction is complete. They have plenty of time to make that decision as money is still going to be raised through fundraisers as to not use bond issues.