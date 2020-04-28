Forest City, Central Springs to share school superintendent

KIMT-TV 3 – The Forest City and Central Springs school districts have agreed to share a superintendent.

Both boards of education have voted for current Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann to split his time 50/50 between Forest City and Central Springs schools as of July 1. Lehmann will be taking over for Steve Ward, who has been Central Springs Superintendent since 2009.

“First, on behalf of the board and community, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mr. Ward,” says Central Springs Board of Education President Dave Luett. “Upon Mr. Ward announcing his retirement in March, we considered superintendent applications and looked at potential sharing agreements. Pursuing a sharing agreement with Forest City makes sense considering the experience of Mr. Lehmann, the similarity of the districts and the opportunity for financial savings.”

“Both districts have been dealing with declining enrollment; however, both are in sound financial health,” says Forest City Board of Education President Dave Bartlett. “Both districts have seasoned administrators and excellent staff. In these times, we anticipate lower state supplemental aid, and all districts need to do whatever possible to conserve funding while providing the best educational experience possible for students.”

Both school district state the public should not see this move as a step toward consolidation.

Iowa law offers an incentive for sharing a superintendent by adding a per-pupil weighting of eight students to both districts. This equates to $56,304 for Forest City and $56,996.32 for Central Springs. Forest City says its net savings of sharing a superintendent, taking into account the per-pupil weighting, salary and benefits, is $163,041.46 annually. Central Springs says its net savings is $132,081.63.

This is a one-year agreement and Forest City and Central Springs have the opportunity to re-evaluate and renew it annually.