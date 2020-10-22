Forest City Boy Scouts hold drive through food drive

FOREST CITY, Iowa - It's been a tradition for Boy Scouts in Forest City for decades now, going door to door to collect food donations for the Forest City Food Bank.

"This is way different, we're hoping it turns out. We're hoping we can do the best we can for the food bank," said Cindy Brockhohn.

The solution was to do a drive through food drive. Brockhohn says they want to help the food bank keep those shelves full.

"They do feed a lot of people at the food bank and the food is pretty limited right now and so they really wanted us to still do something and this was the best option we could come up with to help them out," she said.

Safety is a priority at the food drive. Brockhohn talks about how they are leaving the coronavirus out in the cold.

"All of our boys will be masked and gloved so we're trying to keep it as clean as we possibly can."

The rain wasn't keeping Marsha Casler from stopping by.

"I had extra and I figured there's got to be somebody that doesn't have any. So, this will help out somewhere," said Casler.

She praises the Boy Scout troop for the innovate plan to hold a drive through food drive.

"I thought this was a really good idea. I like the signs they have up, because I almost headed for home and saw the signs and I thought, 'Oh, I have that in my back seat.'"

If you didn't have a chance to donate on Thursday, there's another opportunity on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.