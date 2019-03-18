Forest City Ambulance Service rises to the occasion

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Loalized flooding, treacherous gravel roads, and a boil advisory made life difficult for residents in Forest City over the weekend.

Luckily for the residents, emergency services stepped in to help.

"Today we just went to the point where we were knocking on doors of apartments buildings that knew had a lot of elderly residents," said Dale Rayhons, Forest City's Paramedic Supervisor and Service Director.

The boil advisory meant that residents were trying to find fresh water, but not everyone was able to get out and about to distribution centers or to the stores. So the Forest City Ambulance Service took it to them for free. Rayhons says residents are forever grateful.

"It was like a kid on Christmas morning - bringing them a present," said Rayhons. "They couldn't thank us enough, there was even one that wanted to tip the person that delivered, but yeah, they welcomed us in and sat it where they want(ed) it."

Through it all, Rayhons says the city has learned a lot about how to deal with this in the future.

"It kind of opens our eyes about what should we do different down the road. Whether we have points of contact, have a volunteer that keeps track of maybe 15-20 individuals within their social group...maybe at church or nursing groups."

As of Saturday afternoon, FCAS reported that so far crews have delivered between 100 and 150 cases of bottled water.