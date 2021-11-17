Clear

Forest City Ambulance Service awarded for life saving work during IEMSA conference

During the Iowa Emergency Medical Services Association's annual conference last weekend in Des Moines, the department was awarded as EMS Service of the Year for their work in responding to a head-on collision during the early morning hours of New Year's Day, 2019

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A North Iowa EMS service is being recognized for saving lives after a head-on vehicle collision on a cold winter's night nearly three years ago.

The Forest City Ambulance Service responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that involved 10 people, ranging in age from 18 to 22, in the early morning hours of January 1, 2019, in rural Winnebago County. Paramedic supervisor Dale Rayhons vividly remembers that day, as he was not on schedule that night. But noting the urgency from dispatchers, he and his crew immediately jumped into action, calling on other EMS services in helping respond and transport those involved to area hospitals for treatment. It was the first time he had ever been to an accident scene were patients were in the trunk of a vehicle.

"It was such a unique accident scene, I'll never forget it. I've never seen anything like it in my 25 years in EMS."

In addition to Forest City, West Hancock, Garner, Titonka and Buffalo Center's ambulance services all responded. All crews worked diligently in the sub-zero temperatures to get those involved in the accident to safety.

"From the first time the ambulance arrived on scene, which was approximately 20 minutes from the time of the 911 call, to the time the last patient left, was approximately 70 minutes. Taking 10 patients out and getting them transported, we averaged 7 minutes a patient, which on a trauma scene, is fantastic. As soon as you get the patients out, get them to definitive care, the better off you are."

This past weekend at the Iowa Emergency Medical Services Association (IEMSA)'s conference, Forest City Ambulance Service was awarded with the EMS Service of the Year award. Nominated in the fall of 2019, the department won the award last year, but due to COVID-19, the award was delayed to this year's conference. Rayhons commends the work of his crew and others for their dedication and hard work, knowing full well it takes a team.

"It makes for a very proud service. We've got a great group of members, EMTs, drivers, paramedics...they all work together to make this service work. That's what's so unique and special about getting the award."

"Their hard work does not go unnoticed...they do appreciate everything that everybody does. We don't get into this profession for the thanks for it. It's nice to hear great outcomes from the patients you help. The people that are in it, either the volunteers or professional paid members, they all do it for the same thing, and that is to help their fellow man."

