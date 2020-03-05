Clear
Forecasters: Fire danger high with high winds, low humidity in Iowa

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the extreme fire danger south of Interstate 80 and wind warnings for all of Iowa.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 11:32 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Forecasters have issued wind and fire conditions warnings Thursday for Iowa.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the extreme fire danger south of Interstate 80 and wind warnings for all of Iowa.

Gusts approaching 50 mph or higher are expected in some spots.

The warnings run through 6 p.m. Forecasters say the high winds will drive the destruction caused by any uncontrolled fires in dry fields and pose a danger to tall vehicles.

A busy Thursday - tracking rain, winds, and cloudy skies
