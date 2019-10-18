Forager Brewery starting side project in Wisconsin to distribute beer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Co-owners of Forager Brewery Annie Henderson and Austin Jevne are feeling a growing demand for their beer in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants not only in the Rochester area, but across the country. The two have been working on a plan for a few years to make that a reality.

Forager Brewery is licensed in Minnesota as a brewpub, meaning they can serve wine, spirits, and guest beers in addition to their own brews. Their brewpub status prevents them from being allowed to distribute beer.

In order to begin distributing beer, Henderson and Jevne are opening Humble Forager Brewery outside of Madison, Wisconsin. The name "Forager" is already used for distribution by a California winery. Humble Forager Brewery will use Forager recipes to brew and distribute beer. They're working on a series of Hazy Double IPAs, fruited sour ales, and imperial stouts and porters.

Forager is already getting requests for beer from as far as Florida and Washington, but Humble Forager Brewery is planning to start with a small, fresh distribution and focusing mainly on Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"Forager is Annie and my home. This is where we'll continue to be. We're not leaving this business to go do this other one, it's basically like a side project to this to get the beer out to the people we want to have it in their hands," says Jevne.

In early 2020, you can expect to start seeing Humble Forager Brewery beers in some Rochester area liquor stores, bars, and restaurants.