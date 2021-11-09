Forager Brewery opens new café with made-from-scratch breakfast

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beer and breakfast? What more could you ask for!

Last weekend, Forager Cafe took to social media to announce its grand opening to the public - and it did not disappoint.

Cafe Chef Reide Martin said the kitchen was more than equipped to run a smooth and organized opening, even when they received more orders than they were anticipating.

But, breakfast food at this particular location is nothing the community hasn't seen before.

When Forager Brewery opened in 2015, Kutzky Market Coffee Shop was part of the establishment's original concept.

After a couple of years with Kutzky, Forager started working with different coffee startups. One of these startups was Fiddlehead, which originated at the Forager Cafe location.

Drift Dough Donuts is the most recent business before the cafe. But, once the donut shop's owner acquired a new business in Iowa, Forager Brewery started thinking...

"When we heard that he was starting to make those plans, our owner had this idea of being able to offer some breakfast items," said Cafe Manager Barb Depman. "So that's how that came about. Just an expansion on our coffee shop from the early days, and just a way to add more forager Food for different times of the day."

The cafe offers light, local, and healthy breakfast items from 7-11 a.m. every morning.

It also serves fresh juice and smoothies using recipes from Rochester's Tonic Juice Bar, which closed during the pandemic.

"Forager has always been a scratch kitchen and that continues with this," said Depman. "We source locally as much as possible and that's what we do for all of our food and our beer. For people who like what we're doing already, this is another way for them to have that same experience - but in the morning."

Forager Cafe is currently hiring.