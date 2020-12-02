Forager Brewery donates over $6,000 to support the work at the NAACP

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During this ongoing pandemic, local restaurants and small businesses have been hit hard, but one brewery in Rochester is making sure to still support an organization that makes a difference in the community.

If you went to Forager Brewery in this summer, you might remember hearing about the Black is Beautiful movement. Forager sold out of 350 bottles of been in just 3 hours. More importantly though, all of the proceeds were given to the Rochester NAACP - a total of $6,042. This money will go towards the ability to continue bringing awareness to the inequality that still exists. The Black is Beautiful movement first started in Texas shortly after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers.

The head brewer at Forager, Austin Jevne, said the fact they were able to sell out of it so quickly just goes to show how many people in the community is behind the movement. "With everything that can be politicized, there were some people that said they would never come to Forager again because we did that," explained Jevne. "For us, it's like that's unfortunate that you have that view and if you like our food, our beer and our atmosphere, this one thing is really like that nail in the coffin for you? That's really too bad and it kind of breaks my heart to hear that people feel that strongly in opposition to such a great, strong and powerful movement."

Jevne said he's proud to be a part of something so powerful and create a platform to start tough conversations. "It's about supporting local, especially right now, getting the word out, keeping the conversation going and giving money to people who are fighting the fight that you believe in," he explained. "It's like giving money to your team and I feel that that's the best way we can operate right now and we look forward to keeping that relationship open and operating this business to be able to fund a bunch more great charities throughout the years that we stay in business."

If you missed the beer this time around, don't worry! You have another shot at getting some because Forager will be releasing another batch of this beer next December. If you can't wait until then though, they're in the works of brewing another beer in early 2021 called Breathing Conversations that will also donate proceeds to organizations that make a difference.