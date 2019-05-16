Clear

ForWARD neighborhood concert series aims to bring the fun out of downtown and to neighborhood parks

The new program is coming this summer.

Posted: May. 16, 2019
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester’s Music Department and Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to get the community together this summer.

It’s starting the ForWARD neighborhood concert series which will bring three free music concerts to neighborhood parks this summer.

Ben Boldt with the Parks department said the arts and outdoors are essential to the quality of life in Rochester. But much of the events highlighting these are downtown. This is a way to change that.

“It's an opportunity for us to take that out to the various parts of town, and bring the fun to them, and instead of the transportation challenge of getting everybody into the downtown area,” he said.

The three concerts are funded by the city and therefore tax payers. Chris Alcott describes the new neighborhood outreach program as the city’s gift back to the community.

“It's all about creating a safe place. An environment where no matter where, whatever your economic background is, your ethnic background, your social background, your educational background, we can all come together to enjoy music, to enjoy the great outdoors,” he said.

The program has enough funding to have concerts for three of the six wards. Next summer it plans to have concerts for the three remaining wards. Eventually, Alcott and Boldt hope to have enough funding to hold two concerts per ward every summer.

The first concert is for Ward 5. It will be on July 3rd at Cooke Park.

For more information, click here

