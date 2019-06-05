Clear

For the love of the game, spreading wheelchair basketball in Rochester

The group hopes to bring a team to the Med City.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Marc Riese is just one of the many that have gathered at the Rochester Recreation Center to play wheelchair basketball over the past month. While many of the rules are the same, he notes there are a few differences.

"We generally play by NCAA rules but hen you're in a chair you have to dribble after every two pushes so you can just roll around," Riese said. "But otherwise, you have the same hoop, three seconds in the lane, there's no double-dribble in wheelchair basketball.

Alex McKay from Exercise Abilities in Rochester is one of the coaches and says part of the fun has been teaching the basics of the game but also learning how to adapt the game to their needs.

"We know a pretty basic knowledge of the rules and there's some differences in it but like a pick-and-roll like we demonstrated over there is so much different for our basketball than wheelchair basketball and watching them explaining it I was like 'oh, that makes a lot more sense if you do it in wheelchair basketball,'" McKay said.

