For the first time in 72 hours, we will have temps above zero

TODAY IS THE DAY! OK, we probably don’t need to use all caps to get our point across. But we’ve been stuck below zero since Monday. That streak ends today when temperatures climb back above zero.

As for the weekend, get out the sunglasses, shorts and flip flops (actually, that wouldn't be a great idea as it's still cold).

Temperatures will rise to about 18 degrees by midnight tonight and will continue to rise into Saturday with an expected high of 38 degrees. As a south wind continues, highs return to the lower to mid 40's on Sunday!

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android