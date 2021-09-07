For some industries, having Labor Day off is not optional

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a fairly busy lunch rush at Jimmy John's this Labor Day, from feeding customers through dine-in, drive-thru and delivery, and even making subs to be catered to a local business.

Manager Tammy Funks says busy times on a holiday can be common.

"Usually on Black Friday, we're really busy. Labor Day, we started off slow today, but it's picked up."

Funk predicts anywhere between 8-12 people are on the clock making sandwiches during the lunch hour, which tends to be their busiest time of the day. While that's been manageable, they're still seeking new hires, which has been a slow process. However, Funk has hired three new crew members recently. With federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to run out, she hopes it entices more people to apply.

"Iowa's minimum wage is $7.25, and we don't start our employees out at $7.25. We start out a lot higher, and it's still hard to get employees because they were making more on unemployment."

Across town at the Mason City Fire Department, it was a fairly slow holiday for Hunter Schmidt and his crew. The difficulties in hiring have also affected those who work on the front lines; during a typical shift, Schmidt says there has to be at least a minimum of 10 people per shift, with only 3 allowed to be on vacation at one given time.

"If we're short-staffed, we'll hire back overtime, and the overtime will fill those positions."

While the department has recently hired some new recruits that are set to start next month, Schmidt says it's still been a challenge to hire the next batch of recruits.

"A lot of the bigger departments, and I know here, just 10 years ago, you might have 60 people show up to a hiring. Now, you're lucky to have 10-15 people show up to the testing process."

"It's tough work, long shifts. It's hard to find the younger population that wants to do what we do."

But when it comes to serving your community, the benefits are well worth it.

"It's rewarding. During Fire Prevention Week, all the kids get to see what we do. Hopefully, that turns some of them into doing what we do down the road."

The total number of working Iowans increased to nearly 1.59 million in June according to Iowa Workforce Development. In Minnesota, the seasonally adjusted employment rate rose to 2.84 million workers at the start of July.

