Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

For some industries, having Labor Day off is not optional

From those preparing food to those who fight fires, there are certain industries that can't afford to be closed for a day

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 2:19 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a fairly busy lunch rush at Jimmy John's this Labor Day, from feeding customers through dine-in, drive-thru and delivery, and even making subs to be catered to a local business.

Manager Tammy Funks says busy times on a holiday can be common.

"Usually on Black Friday, we're really busy. Labor Day, we started off slow today, but it's picked up."

Funk predicts anywhere between 8-12 people are on the clock making sandwiches during the lunch hour, which tends to be their busiest time of the day. While that's been manageable, they're still seeking new hires, which has been a slow process. However, Funk has hired three new crew members recently. With federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to run out, she hopes it entices more people to apply.

"Iowa's minimum wage is $7.25, and we don't start our employees out at $7.25. We start out a lot higher, and it's still hard to get employees because they were making more on unemployment."

Across town at the Mason City Fire Department, it was a fairly slow holiday for Hunter Schmidt and his crew. The difficulties in hiring have also affected those who work on the front lines; during a typical shift, Schmidt says there has to be at least a minimum of 10 people per shift, with only 3 allowed to be on vacation at one given time. 

"If we're short-staffed, we'll hire back overtime, and the overtime will fill those positions."

While the department has recently hired some new recruits that are set to start next month, Schmidt says it's still been a challenge to hire the next batch of recruits. 

"A lot of the bigger departments, and I know here, just 10 years ago, you might have 60 people show up to a hiring. Now, you're lucky to have 10-15 people show up to the testing process."

"It's tough work, long shifts. It's hard to find the younger population that wants to do what we do."

But when it comes to serving your community, the benefits are well worth it.

"It's rewarding. During Fire Prevention Week, all the kids get to see what we do. Hopefully, that turns some of them into doing what we do down the road."

The total number of working Iowans increased to nearly 1.59 million in June according to Iowa Workforce Development. In Minnesota, the seasonally adjusted employment rate rose to 2.84 million workers at the start of July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Quiet Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans

Image

Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing Friday night

Image

Kasson-Mantorville Komets travel to Winona on Friday

Image

Federal unemployment benefits

Image

RPS board to vote on allowing interim supt. to make future mask policy changes

Image

Weighing RPS superintendent's role in future masking decisions

Image

Family recounts 9-11 experience

Image

First skate at Mason City Arena

Image

Car crashes into Holiday gas station

Image

Islamophobia

Community Events