Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

For Biden, ending war in Afghanistan leaves tough questions

President Joe Biden. AP photo

President Joe Biden is planning to address the nation about Afghanistan as he faces tough questions about his decision to withdraw the final U.S. troops there, ending the longest war in America’s history.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:44 PM
Posted By: By AAMER MADHANI and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with tough questions about leaving Afghanistan, including Americans left behind, President Joe Biden planned to address the nation Tuesday about the way forward after 20 years of U.S. war.

Biden is under heavy criticism, particularly from Republicans, for his handling of the final evacuation, which successfully airlifted more than 120,000 people from Kabul airport but left more than 100 Americans behind.

The White House signaled Biden would look to begin turning the corner on Afghanistan with his address.

“He will make clear that as president, he will approach our foreign policy through the prism of what is in our national interests, including how best to continue to keep the American people safe,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

But the president still faces many questions — about extracting the Americans and thousands of Afghans left behind, resettling tens of thousands of refugees who were able to flee and dealing with congressional criticism that the administration was caught flat-footed by the rapid collapse of the Afghan government.

Biden is also adjusting to a new relationship with the Taliban, the Islamist militant group that it toppled nearly 20 years ago that is now once again in power in Afghanistan.

The last Air Force transport plane departed Kabul one minute before midnight Monday, raising questions about why Biden didn't continue the airlift for at least another day. He had set Tuesday as a deadline for ending the evacuation and pulling out remaining troops after the Taliban took over the country.

In a written statement Monday, Biden said military commanders unanimously favored ending the airlift instead of extending it. He said he asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to coordinate with international partners to hold the Taliban to their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who want to leave in the days ahead.

Blinken put the number of Americans still in Afghanistan at under 200, “likely closer to 100,” and said the State Department would keep working to get them out. He said the U.S. diplomatic presence would shift to Doha, Qatar.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said Tuesday of the effort to get remaining Americans out: “It's just that it has shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission." On ABC's “Good Morning America," he cited “considerable leverage” over the Taliban to complete that effort.

The closing hours of the evacuation were marked by extraordinary drama. American troops faced the daunting task of getting final evacuees onto planes while also getting themselves and some of their equipment out, even as they monitored repeated threats — and at least two actual attacks — by the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate. A suicide bombing on Aug. 26 killed 13 American service members and some 180 Afghans. More died in various incidents during the airport evacuation.

The final pullout fulfilled Biden's pledge to end what he called a “forever war” that began in response to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington and rural Pennsylvania. His decision, announced in April, reflected a national weariness of the Afghanistan conflict.

In Biden's view the war could have ended 10 years ago with the U.S. killing of Osama bin Laden, whose al-Qaida extremist network planned and executed the 9/11 plot from an Afghanistan sanctuary. Al-Qaida has been vastly diminished, preventing it thus far from again attacking the United States.

Congressional committees, whose interest in the war waned over the years, are expected to hold public hearings on what went wrong in the final months of the U.S. withdrawal. Why, for example, did the administration not begin earlier the evacuation of American citizens as well as Afghans who had helped the U.S. war effort?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday described the Biden administration's handling of the evacuation as “probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime" and promised that Republicans would press the White House for answers on what went wrong.

“We can never make this mistake again,” McCarthy said.

A group of Republican lawmakers gathered on the House floor on Tuesday morning and participated in a moment of silence for the 13 service members who were killed during the suicide bomber attack last week.

They also sought a House vote on legislation from Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., which among other things, would require the administration to submit a report on how many Americans remain in Afghanistan as well as the number of Afghans who had applied for a category of visas reserved for those who were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government.

The GOP lawmakers objected as Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., gaveled the House into adjournment and then gathered for a press conference to denounce the administration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 646094

Reported Deaths: 7898
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1343081830
Ramsey56074924
Dakota49736486
Anoka45678472
Washington29263304
Stearns23717231
St. Louis19145325
Scott18637141
Wright17411157
Olmsted14776108
Sherburne1280398
Carver1142050
Rice8695113
Clay864992
Blue Earth815047
Crow Wing7318100
Kandiyohi712687
Chisago667655
Otter Tail628889
Benton608998
Goodhue519876
Mower518634
Winona508752
Douglas506883
Itasca486469
Isanti465468
McLeod463061
Beltrami454968
Morrison446262
Steele446121
Nobles427750
Polk407375
Becker405558
Freeborn389937
Lyon379654
Carlton373359
Pine358323
Nicollet352446
Mille Lacs334958
Brown327642
Le Sueur318430
Cass309134
Todd303633
Meeker285746
Waseca265523
Martin246933
Wabasha22444
Roseau221121
Dodge21723
Hubbard211041
Renville190646
Houston190216
Redwood187041
Fillmore176710
Cottonwood171824
Wadena171023
Pennington169920
Faribault166122
Chippewa163339
Sibley162210
Kanabec156029
Aitkin147437
Watonwan144710
Rock134719
Jackson131012
Pope12228
Pipestone119526
Yellow Medicine119420
Swift113918
Murray111410
Koochiching101219
Stevens97211
Marshall95818
Clearwater94818
Lake87921
Wilkin86914
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6294
Grant6208
Mahnomen6159
Lincoln6063
Norman5879
Kittson50922
Unassigned50393
Red Lake4347
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Council meeting

Image

Afghanistan deadline

Image

Overdose day

Image

Sean's Weather 8/31

Image

Rubio, Ernst, excoriate Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal during Mason City stop

Image

Iowa Republicans react to Senator Marco Rubio's appearance

Image

Byron takes on Kasson-Mantorville Friday night

Image

North Iowans react to Sen. Rubio's visit

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Community Events