For 2nd day in a row, Minnesota has new high for daily death toll related to virus

New deaths: - 33 (highest 1-day total)

Total deaths: - 842. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 688

New cases: - 813

Total cases: - 19,005. Number of health care workers: 2,216



Patients no longer needing isolation: 12,696

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,432

Hospitalized as of today: 534

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 233

