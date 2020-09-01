Football players trade shoulder pads for shin guards

BYRON, Minn. - After the announcement that there would be no football this fall, athletes were left to find something to occupy their new free time.

“I didn’t think it (the season being canceled) would happen. I thought we would have a season in the fall,” Drew Scheuer said.

Scheuer is the football team’s quarterback and is among the many players across the state who were deeply disappointed when they found out there wouldn’t be a football season until the spring. Fortunately, the fall season wasn’t a complete wash giving him and teammate, Brad Miller, the opportunity to try something new to them known as soccer.

“I think it’s pretty fun so far,” Miller said. “I’ve gotten to learn a lot of guys on the team that I don’t know that well. I’ve gotten a lot of friendships from this team and I actually enjoy the sport a lot.”

Head coach, Dave Bahr, says their skills from the gridiron translate nicely to the pitch.

“There’s speed, there’s body control, there’s vision. Those kinds of things transfer over to a lot of different sports and they fit our game really well,” he said.

Miller says from a player's perspective the two sports have some similarities.

“If one guy fails the whole team fails and soccer is kind of like that, too. If they’re out of position then the whole team fails,” Miller said.

For these guys it’s not about the number of goals they score or save, it’s about staying in shape and helping another team succeed.

“Just help them out any way I can. I’m not expecting to play that much, I just want to be here to help everyone out and see if I can get anyone better,” Scheuer said.

So far, the two seniors turned fútbol players haven’t disappointed.

“I’m pretty aware of the highly skilled soccer players we have at this school so I was not sure what I could do with an unskilled player. But, I’m pretty happy with the two that decided to come out,” Bahr added.

The Bears are defending conference champions and are off to a 2-0 start on the 2020 season.