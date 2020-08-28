OSAGE, Iowa - "You almost can't put it into words how exciting it is for these kids to get back here and play," Osage Athletic Director Mike Henson said.

Football is back in the Hawkeye state. Henson said it's only fitting their school opens its season against its biggest rival in Saint Ansgar.

"Nothing better than a rivalry to start up the year," he said. "Definitely the friendly rivalry when you're only 15 miles apart so this will be a good game."

Come opening kickoff, fans are loud, cheering on their team. Superfans Izzy and Grace Schallock are eager to be close to the action.

"Kind of shocked and very excited that we're somewhat back to normal and glad to see things back to normal," Grace said.

Izzy's favorite part is something you'll find off the field.

"I like seeing my sister cheering," she said. "Watch her and see her flip or watch football."

This isn't the football we're used to seeing. Changes have been made to accommodate social distancing.

"Twice during each quarter they're going to take a break, they're going to take a water break and sanitize the footballs," Henson said.

One of the things you'll find common this year is people wearing masks on the sidelines. Spectators in the stands are not required to wear masks but are recommended to.

"Every school in our conference has talked about slight differences in what they're going to require," Henson said. "Most are either requiring or recommend masks when you're out there, try and social distance as best as you can."

Football may look different this year, but nothing beats Friday night lights.

"It's nice to be back doing school and back to being normal and I hope it lasts," Grace said.