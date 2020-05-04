Food trucks allowed to operate at certain Minnesota rest stops

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota truck drivers will now have easier access to a fresh food option when they’re our pounding the pavement.

An executive order from Gov. Tim Walz allows food truck to operate at certain rest stops in the state.

At this point Walz is allowing up to six highway rest stops to permit food trucks. The closest one to Rochester is in Marion off of I-90.

El Sueno Taqueria in Rochester says the business would be interested in helping serve drivers. Owner Mario Molian says he appreciates the critical role drivers play in supplying our communities with necessary supplies.

Molian said, “That would be nice to help the truck drivers because we all need them to carry the food or whatever we might need to places and like, every town needs different resources.”

Operators of food trucks will have to apply for a permit and will be able to serve truckers for at least the next two weeks while the stay at home order is in place.

Here are the six rest areas that will allow food trucks:

St. Croix (I-94 westbound)

Enfield (I-94 eastbound)

Forest Lake (I-35 southbound)

New Market (I-35 southbound)

Marion (I-90 westbound)

Fuller Lake (I-94 westbound)

RELATED STORIES